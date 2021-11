The Texas A&M volleyball team will face No. 7 Kentucky in a pair of Southeastern Conference matches at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky (18-4, 11-1) leads the SEC by half a game over Mississippi State (20-5, 11-2). A&M (12-10, 5-7) is in eighth place with six regular-season matches left.