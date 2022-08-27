Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 25 San Diego in three sets

The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to No. 25 San Diego 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 on Saturday at the A&M Invitational at Reed Arena.

San Diego (2-0) dominated throughout, hitting .260 to A&M’s .051 with more blocks (9-6), digs (43-32) and aces (5-4).

The Aggies (1-1) stayed close in the early part of the first set until the Toreros used a 5-0 run to build a 12-6 lead. A&M later rallied to get within 16-14 with a 5-0 run that included a kill from Mia Johnson, but San Diego regained control with a 5-0 run for a 22-15 lead and cruised from there to claim the frame.

A&M again stayed close during the first half of the second set, but San Diego seized full control of the frame with a 5-0 run for a 22-13 lead. The Toreros eventually sealed the set with Madi Allen’s ace.

The Aggies led the third set 4-2 on Caroline Meuth’s kill, but San Diego rallied for five straight points and led until A&M tied the frame at 10 with a 5-0 run that included back-to-back aces by Ava Underwood. The Toreros took the lead for good with three straight points, but the Aggies got within a point three more times, the last at 22-21. Leyla Blackwell eventually clinched the set and match with a kill.

Meuth and Logan Lednicky each had eight kills to lead A&M, while Lauren Hogan had 12 digs. Elena Karakasi had 15 digs.

Katie Lukes led San Diego in kills with 12, and Breana Edwards had 11. Gabby Blossom had 14 digs and 32 assists.

A&M will conclude the A&M Invitational against No. 6 Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.