Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 23 Florida in three sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to No. 23 Florida 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Exactech Arena.

Florida (12-6, 6-2) outhit A&M .438 to .095 and had nine team blocks to the Aggies’ one. Florida’s T’Ara Ceasar had 12 kills and three aces. A&M’s Treyaunna Rush had a season-high 11 kills.

The Aggies (11-7, 4-4) will play a pair of matches at Mississippi State next weekend in Starkville, Miss.