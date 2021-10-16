 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 23 Florida in three sets
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 23 Florida in three sets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to No. 23 Florida 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Exactech Arena.

Florida (12-6, 6-2) outhit A&M .438 to .095 and had nine team blocks to the Aggies’ one. Florida’s T’Ara Ceasar had 12 kills and three aces. A&M’s Treyaunna Rush had a season-high 11 kills.

The Aggies (11-7, 4-4) will play a pair of matches at Mississippi State next weekend in Starkville, Miss.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert