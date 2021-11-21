Texas A&M volleyball team loses to LSU in five sets

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU held off a late comeback from the Texas A&M volleyball team and the Tigers (12-13, 8-8) won 25-9, 25-20, 13-25, 32-34, 15-12 at the Maravich Center on Sunday in Southeastern Conference play.

Lauren Davis led the Aggies (12-14, 5-11) with 19 kills. Morgan Christon had 18 kills, while Mallory Talbert had 14. Camille Conner had 49 assists, and Camryn Ennis and Allison Fields had 14 digs each.

A&M will host Missouri for a two-game series to wrap up the regular season at Reed Arena. The Aggies will play at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.