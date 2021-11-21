 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team loses to LSU in five sets
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team loses to LSU in five sets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU held off a late comeback from the Texas A&M volleyball team and the Tigers (12-13, 8-8) won 25-9, 25-20, 13-25, 32-34, 15-12 at the Maravich Center on Sunday in Southeastern Conference play.

Lauren Davis led the Aggies (12-14, 5-11) with 19 kills. Morgan Christon had 18 kills, while Mallory Talbert had 14. Camille Conner had 49 assists, and Camryn Ennis and Allison Fields had 14 digs each.

A&M will host Missouri for a two-game series to wrap up the regular season at Reed Arena. The Aggies will play at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert