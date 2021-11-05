Texas A&M volleyball team loses to Auburn for first time at Reed Arena

The shift didn’t come until late in the second set when the Aggies used a 7-0 run to take an 18-17 lead. But four Aggie errors in the final five points handed the win to the Tigers.

The third set was the cleanest for the Aggies, who had just three attack errors in the frame. Middle blocker London Austin-Roark, who entered the game for the first time late in the second set, had a set-high four kills along with two digs. Austin-Roark did not play in A&M’s 3-2 victory over Auburn on Thursday, but made the most of her time Friday by finishing with seven kills, three digs and a block.

A&M outside hitter Treyaunna Rush also had four kills in the third set and finished with a team-high 16. She also hit .333 to lead the team. Middle blocker Mallory Talbert also had 15 kills off a .273 hitting percentage and added three blocks.

“Our middles and Trey, they were solid for us,” Kuhn said. “Anytime you have three attackers hitting those numbers, we’re getting them the ball. Camille was moving the ball around and creating it for them.”

With the fourth set tied at 18, the Aggies rattled off a 7-2 run to claim the set and force a fifth. A&M outside hitter Morgan Christon had four kills in the fourth set.