Texas A&M volleyball team loses to Auburn for first time at Reed Arena

For the first time in the volleyball series between Texas A&M and Auburn, the Tigers earned a victory at Reed Arena on Friday.
The Aggies didn’t go down without a fight but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12 in Southeastern Conference play.
“We had to turn it around, made changes,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We had a roll in the third and fourth set, and we had a lead in the fifth. You just have to play to finish. It comes down to executing and finishing points.”
The Aggies (12-10, 5-7) committed 31 attack errors, their second highest of the season behind the 35 committed against Ole Miss in October. In total A&M had a season-high 52 errors and hit just .136, third lowest of the season.
Inconsistent first touches led to frantic, out-of system play for the Aggies through most of the first set. It compounded into eight attack errors and gave Auburn (13-10, 5-8) its largest set victory in the series by one point — Auburn won a set by nine points against A&M in 2017.
A&M setter Camille Conner frequently had to run sideline-to-sideline chasing down errant passes.
“We always talk about how important the first contact is, and once we got settled in and lifted the ball up, we were able to run our offense,” Conner said.
The shift didn’t come until late in the second set when the Aggies used a 7-0 run to take an 18-17 lead. But four Aggie errors in the final five points handed the win to the Tigers.
The third set was the cleanest for the Aggies, who had just three attack errors in the frame. Middle blocker London Austin-Roark, who entered the game for the first time late in the second set, had a set-high four kills along with two digs. Austin-Roark did not play in A&M’s 3-2 victory over Auburn on Thursday, but made the most of her time Friday by finishing with seven kills, three digs and a block.
A&M outside hitter Treyaunna Rush also had four kills in the third set and finished with a team-high 16. She also hit .333 to lead the team. Middle blocker Mallory Talbert also had 15 kills off a .273 hitting percentage and added three blocks.
“Our middles and Trey, they were solid for us,” Kuhn said. “Anytime you have three attackers hitting those numbers, we’re getting them the ball. Camille was moving the ball around and creating it for them.”
With the fourth set tied at 18, the Aggies rattled off a 7-2 run to claim the set and force a fifth. A&M outside hitter Morgan Christon had four kills in the fourth set.
A&M took an 8-5 lead in the fifth set, but bad first touches killed the flow of its offense. A late attack error gave Auburn a 13-12 lead that they never relinquished.
The Aggies have more than a week to prepare for their next match, a trip to No. 5 Kentucky on Nov. 13, and first touches and passing will be high on the agenda in practice, Kuhn said.
“It always is,” Kuhn said. “Serve and passes are crucial, but we’ve just got to find ways and dig deep down and find out who we are and how we’re going to finish.”