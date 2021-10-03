Texas A&M volleyball team loses first of two matches at No. 20 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M volleyball team struggled to keep up with No. 20 Tennessee on Saturday, losing 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches between the teams this weekend at Thompson-Boling Arena.

A&M (9-4, 2-1) hung with Tennessee (12-2, 4-0) throughout the first set, rallied midway through the second set to tie it and fought again throughout the third set to keep it close, but in all three cases, the Lady Vols used their superiority at the net to pull away. Tennessee outhit A&M .250 to .080 and had 12 team blocks to the Aggies’ six.

A&M’s Morgan Christon had 10 kills, one dig and one block, while Mallory Talbert had seven kills and three blocks. Camryn Ennis also had two kills and 11 digs.

Tennessee’s Morgahn Fingall had 11 kills, seven digs, four blocks, four aces and one assist, and Madison Bryant had 17 digs and five assists.

The teams will play again at noon Sunday.