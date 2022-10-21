 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team host No. 16 Kentucky in pair of matches this weekend

Texas A&M will host No. 16 Kentucky in a pair of Southeastern Conference volleyball matches beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Aggies’ annual Dig Pink Match at Reed Arena. The teams also will play at 2 p.m. Sunday.

A&M (10-9, 2-6) lost its sixth straight in SEC play on Wednesday, rallying late but falling at Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11.

Kentucky (11-5, 6-1) has won six straight including Wednesday’s home match against Ole Miss 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-20. Kentucky is in first place in the SEC standings, while A&M is 11th.

