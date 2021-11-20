Texas A&M volleyball team hits road to face LSU on Sunday

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play LSU at 1 p.m. Sunday in Southeastern Conference action at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU (11-13, 7-8) is seventh in the SEC standings, while A&M (12-13, 5-10) is 11th. The Aggies have lost four straight, including a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday at Reed Arena. A&M has just two regular-season matches remaining after Sunday, both against Missouri on Friday and next Saturday at Reed Arena.