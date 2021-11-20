 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team hits road to face LSU on Sunday
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team hits road to face LSU on Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play LSU at 1 p.m. Sunday in Southeastern Conference action at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU (11-13, 7-8) is seventh in the SEC standings, while A&M (12-13, 5-10) is 11th. The Aggies have lost four straight, including a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday at Reed Arena. A&M has just two regular-season matches remaining after Sunday, both against Missouri on Friday and next Saturday at Reed Arena.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert