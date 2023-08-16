While first-year Texas A&M volleyball coach Jamie Morrison was leading the USA women’s under-19 team to a gold medal in the FIVB World Championships, his Aggie players were working hard in fall camp.

The team gave their coach a gold-medal practice when he returned from Croatia to lead the fourth practice of fall camp.

“I was just blown away at how much better the girls continued to get throughout the summer,” Morrison said. “It’s like having a kid that you haven’t seen in a while, and all of a sudden you come back and they’ve grown quite a bit. I was just impressed with the work they’ve put in.”

Fans got to see how much the team has improved at Tuesday night’s Maroon & White Scrimmage. Five newcomers along with a new coaching staff might have explained some first-set jitters.

“I thought we settled in, and I thought across the board, 14 players deep, we were playing really, really good volleyball down the stretch,” Morrison said, adding that they were able to serve and pass at a high level. “I think it’s something we’ve been working on a lot. I was really fired up on that. I thought our offense was clicking after the first set.”

Morrison said A&M needs to clean up some defensive things but nothing major.

“[I’m] super excited to see what happens when we put this against an opponent, and we get to see that Saturday,” Morrison said.

A&M will play an exhibition match against Baylor at 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. The Bears went 25-7 last season, including a 12-4 runner-up effort in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor, which started three freshmen last season, reached the Sweet 16 for the third straight year, getting swept by Louisville.

Morrison replaced Laura “Bird” Kuhn, who was fired after making one NCAA tournament appearance in five seasons at A&M. The Aggies went 13-16 last season, including 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference that was better than only Alabama (4-14) and Missouri (2-16).

Morrison, who has been an assistant at several colleges, has been the head coach of the United States’ junior national team the last two years. Morrison was an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s national teams from 2005-16 when the men’s team won Olympic gold in 2008 and the women won Olympic silver in 2012 and bronze in ’16.

He bonded quickly with the Aggies, who return five players who played in at least 80 sets last season.

“We had an amazing spring. We just improved at a really rapid rate,” Morrison said.

Morrison and the team have leaned heavily on senior libero/defensive specialist Lauren Hogan, who transferred from Syracuse before last season.

“Lauren Hogan is our team captain,” Morrison said. “I’ve been part of some real high-level teams, and she’s one of the best I’ve ever had, just the amount of trust that there is between her and I. Her willingness to put the team first, even above herself, I think that’s No. 1.”

Junior middle blocker Molly Brown and graduate outside hitter Carolina Meuth are other upperclassmen and returning starters.

“Part of the reason I’m here, I looked at the core of the team that was here and there was a lot of talent and there were a lot of good human beings,” Morrison said. “I think they’re proving that right, every single day that we’re here.”

Sophomore Logan Lednicky returns from a season-ending ankle injury. Through 25 matches last year, Lednicky ranked first among SEC freshmen in kills per set (4.03), points per set (4.63), total kills (387) and total points (444.5).

When it comes to health, the athlete’s long-term future is always the focus, Morrison said.

“I’d be more than happy to see her on a podium at an Olympics than us necessarily winning the SEC championship next year, and if we can do both, that’s awesome, too,” Morrison said. “I’m really concerned about making sure she has a long career if that’s what she decides to do. We’ve been pretty cautious, but I’m really, really optimistic about what’s going on and moving forward.”

Lednicky and Hogan have managed to improve despite battling through injuries.

“I thought there’s three or four things they got immensely better at that they focused on when maybe they couldn’t practice full [speed],” Morrison said. “And I think it’s just a testament to anybody that gets hurt that just because you’re hurt, it doesn’t mean you can’t improve. They did a really good job of that throughout the entire spring.”

The Aggies will open the regular season at the Omaha Invitational on Aug. 25, taking on host Omaha before playing Pepperdine the next day. A&M will play in Bowling Green’s Hampton Inn Invitational on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, taking on Wright State and Loyola Chicago along with the hosts.

That stretch away from Reed Arena should help A&M prepare for SEC road games.

“We’re going to have to learn to play on the road in order to win in the fall,” Morrison said. “I think that’s a piece of it. Also for me, I wanted to make sure we got as many students back here as possible when we did come home.”

A&M’s home opener will be against Utah State on Sept. 7 in the Texas A&M Invitational, which includes Northern Iowa and TCU. Morrison said he is expecting plenty of home support.

“One of the reasons I took this job is because of the community, because of the tradition of the 12th Man,” Morrison said. “I think we can fill up these stands. Nebraska is filling up their football stadium this year with 87,000 people for a volleyball match. I don’t think there’s a lot of places that can happen, [but] I think one of them is here. My goal is to create an exciting environment, and I think that includes a really exciting brand of volleyball.”

Volleyball is the fastest growing sport in the country, said A&M associate head coach Lindsey Walton, who was Oklahoma’s head coach for five years. She also spent eight seasons at Kentucky. Along with a spike in participation for girls ages 11 to 18, Athletes Unlimited launched a professional league three years ago, and another pro league is in the works. Those things should help promote the collegiate game.

“Why would I not go to a place and be coached by an individual that’s been at the highest level, coached in the Olympics, coached at the professional international level and also domestic level and have that opportunity for four years?” Walton said. “I just think that our superpower is us. I really do. And people just need to come here. They need to experience it and feel it.”

Walton said she’s been very impressed with Aggieland.

“College Station itself, holy smokes. ... ‘Howdy’ is like ‘Aloha,’ man,” Walton said. “Everyone truly is excited to see what is about to happen for us.”

Morrison capped his summer work with USA women’s U19 team by going unbeaten in the FIVB World Championship. USA won five pool matches then beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 in the round of 16, Brazil 3-2 in the quarterfinals, Italy 3-1 in the semifinals and rallied from a two-set deficit to beat Turkey 20-25, 23-35, 25-22, 25-16, 15-10 for the gold medal. His junior teams also won gold at the 2021 U19 Pan American Cup and the 2022 U15 FIVB World Championships.

“I really had no expectations,” Morrison said, adding that his players were approximately a year or two younger at every spot. “It was like, hey, this isn’t necessarily the group we trained last summer. We’re starting over fresh. These girls have played limited international volleyball, and if they have, it was only against people in our zone.”

Morrison can’t recall details of the gold medal match’s last three points, but he vividly remembers standing with his clipboard over his head, smiling and marveling at what was taking place.

“It was one of the coolest, most joyous victories I think I’ve had and one of the gold medals that I think I’ll cherish the most,” Morrison said. “It was a really, really cool experience.”

It wouldn’t have been possible without his players, staff and A&M giving him the go-ahead, Morrison said.