Texas A&M volleyball team halts Cal Poly home winning streak at 32 straight
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Texas A&M volleyball team beat Cal Poly 19-25, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11 on Wednesday night at the Mott Athletics Center, ending the Mustangs’ home winning streak at 32.

Lauren Davis had 19 kills, four digs and two blocks, while Morgan Christon had 18 kills, eight digs, three blocks and an ace to lead A&M (2-2). Macy Carrabine also had 19 digs and four assists, and setter Camille Conner had three kills, 11 digs, four blocks, 37 assists and one ace.

Meredith Phillips led Cal Poly (1-3) in kills with 14, while Peyton Dueck had a team-high 19 digs. The Mustangs had not played a home match at the Mott Center in 648 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

