Texas A&M volleyball team falls to No. 7 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to seventh-ranked Kentucky 12-25, 11-25, 14-25 on Sunday in Southeastern Conference play.

The Aggies (12-12, 5-9) were led by Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon, who had five kills each. Camryn Ennis had eight digs, and Camille Conner and Nisa Buzlutepe each had eight assists. Kentucky has a 20-4 overall record and is 13-1 in the SEC.

A&M will host Arkansas in a midweek contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network (Suddenlink, Ch. 40).

