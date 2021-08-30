 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team falls to Hawaii in tournament finale
HONOLULU – The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Hawaii 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 on Sunday night to wrap up the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. A&M's Morgan Christon had 16 kills, Camille Conner had 32 assists and Macy Carrabine had 12 digs against Hawaii.

At the three-day tournament, the Aggies (2-1) were led by junior outside hitter Lauren Davis, who earned a spot on the seven-member all-tournament team with 37 kills and 3.36 kills per set. A&M will play at Cal Poly at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mott Athletics Center.

