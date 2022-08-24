Texas A&M volleyball team enters season with void to fill at setter

Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn and her staff have plenty to work out in the early part of the 2022 season, filling the necessary spots that come with only returning one starter from last year’s squad.

But none is as important as filling the shoes of A&M assists record holder, setter Camille Conner.

Conner was the only starting setter Kuhn has coached since arriving in Aggieland. Last season, Connor passed the 4,547 assist school record in the 25-point rally era set by Allie Sawatzky, finishing with 4,971.

Next in line for the Aggies will be one of two international athletes, graduate transfer Elena Karakasi and sophomore Nisa Buzlutepe.

In their role of touching the ball on almost every possession, the setter serves as the leader of the offense. Kuhn looks for similar kinds of intangibles in her setters as head football coach Jimbo Fisher might in a quarterback.

“The connection ... across the board we want a balanced offense, and we’re looking for connection,” Kuhn said. “That’s rhythm of offense, but it’s also communication with the passers and communication with the attackers. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be who is executing at the highest level.”

Buzlutepe, who is from Istanbul, Turkey, is in her second year with the Aggies. She appeared in three matches and five sets last season while dishing out 14 assists. She played at Okyanus College in Istanbul prior to arriving in Aggieland.

Karakasi, from Marousi-Athens, Greece, transferred to A&M from Syracuse, where she finished with 2,486 career assists for the Orange. Last season she recorded 1,035 assists, which ranks fifth for Syracuse in a single season.

Kuhn said both hold the leadership qualities she looks for in a setter.

Working in the Aggies’ favor is the fact that both setters have been in the program through the spring and summer offseason and have fully acclimated themselves to the program, Kuhn said.

“In the spring, that evolves,” Kuhn said. “For the public and for people watching, it’s like, oh my gosh, it’s new. But for us it’s been a good six or eight months. It is different, but now it’s like we’re all settling in and we’re bringing in new people and competing.”

The Aggie coaching staff got it first look at the new setters and lineup in a exhibition match at Baylor on Saturday. A&M dropped the match 3-2, but Kuhn said she liked the chemistry the team built in its first road challenge of the season.

“The one thing you develop on the road is seeing how a group is going to compete and how they’re going to fight together,” Kuhn said. “The response was awesome. You’re going to sense the energy and the urgency and the way this group competes together. It’s so fun.”

The Aggies will open the regular season by hosting the A&M Invitational on Friday through Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M opens the tournament against Hawaii at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by a 1 p.m. Saturday match with No. 25 San Diego and No. 6 Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“These are three really good opponents, but every match is important,” Kuhn said. “We talk about that to our team all the time. Every match is important. But to have the competition that we have coming in here to College Station is huge for this group.”