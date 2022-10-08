Texas A&M volleyball team drops second straight match to Mississippi State

The Texas A&M volleyball team put up a better fight but for the second straight day lost to Mississippi State, this time falling 27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (10-8, 2-5) outhit the Bulldogs .258 to .248, had more digs (73-60) and tied in blocks (5-5). But MSU (11-5, 4-2), which swept A&M 3-0 on Friday, won a back-and-forth second set to tie the match 1-1 then cruised through the third set to gain momentum. The Aggies tried to claw their way back into the match in the fourth set, but after 13 ties and six lead changes, the Bulldogs used a 3-0 run to take a 23-20 lead, and A&M’s comeback fizzled.