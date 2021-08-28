 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team drops season opener to Marquette
HONOLULU — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost its season opener to Marquette 25-12, 26-28, 25-21, 15-25, 15-13 on Friday in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Lauren Davis had 15 kills, three digs and one block for A&M, and Morgan Christon had 13 kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace. Camryn Ennis had 21 digs, four assists, and Camille Conner had six kills, eight digs, 47 assists and three blocks.

Taylor Wolf led Marquette’s offense with 15 kills, and Savannah Rennie had 12 as the Golden Eagles outhit the Aggies .241 to .190. Marquette also had 15 team blocks to A&M’s six.

The Aggies played Fairfield late Saturday night in the tournament and are scheduled to face Hawaii at 10 p.m. Sunday in their final game at the event.

