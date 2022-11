COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Missouri 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches this weekend at the Hearnes Center.

Missouri (9-16, 2-13) outhit A&M .291 to .150 and had more blocks (6-4), aces (8-4) and digs (50-39).

Caroline Meuth led A&M (12-15, 4-13) in kills with 10.

The teams will play again at 3 p.m. Sunday in their regular-season finale.