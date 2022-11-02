Texas A&M volleyball team drops conference match to Alabama

Entering Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference match with Alabama, the Texas A&M volleyball team sat squarely on the bubble for an NCAA tournament appearance, but the Crimson Tide upset the Aggies 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena to put A&M’s first chance at postseason play since 2019 in jeopardy.

Ranked 114th in RPI, Alabama (8-15, 2-9) who entered the contest ranked 23rd in the country and first in the SEC in aces per set. The Crimson Tide had nine against the Aggies (12-11, 4-8), setting its season high in conference play. Senior outside hitter Abby Marjama, who leads the SEC in aces per set, served a team-high five, also her high in conference play this season.

The Aggies rallied from a 15-14 deficit midway through the first set to rattle off seven straight points and ultimately take the frame for a 1-0 match lead.

But the Crimson Tide’s aces started falling in the second set, including three in a row from sophomore outside hitter Sammi Jacobs and one from Marjama.

Marjama tallied one more in the first set and three in the final set.

“[Marjama] is a good server,” A&M defensive specialist Ava Underwood said. “She’s got a really heavy top spin. I looked at Lauren and I was like, I don’t know if I’ve ever passed a topspin this heavy before. It takes adjustment and relying on the people next to you. Our communication definitely throughout the match went up.”

Underwood had 12 digs, while libero Lauren Hogan had a team-high 22 digs.

The Aggies jumped ahead 6-5 early in the third set but Alabama went on an 8-1 run to take control. For the first time in conference play, A&M head coach Bird Kuhn replaced graduate setter Elena Karakasi with sophomore Nisa Buzlutepe to try and provide a spark to the Aggie attack. The Aggies managed to tie the set at 22 before Alabama scored three of the final four points to take the set.

Marjama’s two aces in the final set were part of a 5-1 Alabama run, and A&M never led again.

A&M opposite hitter Lauren Lednicky recorded a team-high 24 kills. Karakasi had 26 assists, followed by Buzlutepe’s 22.

Alabama’s Alyiah Wells had 14 kills, and setter Emily Janek recorded 40 assists for the Crimson Tide.

After the match, Kuhn said the only pressure the team is facing is what every other team faces in sports.

“I know these kids want to win,” Kuhn said. “They grind. That’s what we’re all here for. Pressure is a privilege. We talk about that all the time. That’s not something we really have to address with the team.”

A&M has six matches against four different teams to end the regular season. Three of the four opponents are ranked higher in RPI than A&M, giving the Aggies a chance to put more quality wins on their NCAA tournament resume.