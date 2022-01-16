 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team celebrates 2021 season with annual banquet
The Texas A&M volleyball team celebrated the 2021 season at its annual banquet on Sunday at the Stella Hotel.

The awards were voted on by the team and each senior was given commemorative framed jerseys. Middle blocker Mallory Talbert was crowned MVP, while Nisa Buzletepe was named most improved and Ciera Hecht won the Unsung Hero award.

The Aggies finished the season with a 14-14 overall record and went 7-11 in Southeastern Conference play. A&M graduated eight seniors, including Talbert, London Austin-Roark, Macy Carrabine, Camille Conner, Camryn Ennis, Allison Fields, Sabrina Sustala and Taylor Voss.

