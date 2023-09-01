BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Texas A&M volleyball team stayed hot to start the season with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 victory over host Bowling Green in the Falcon Invitational on Friday night.

Bowling Green’s only lead in the first game was 1-0. It led 2-1 in the second game. The Falcons scored the first three points of the third set, but A&M battled back and took the lead for good at 19-18 on a block by Lexi Guinn and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla. That was part of a 10-0 run that gave A&M a 24-18 lead.

“We continued to get better today which is our main goal,” first-year coach Jamie Morrison said. “I thought there were things we improved on from yesterday which is really encouraging. I told the team at the end of the match that we will get into holes during matches, but we need to continue to find ways out of them like we did tonight.”

The Aggies (4-0) got nine kills from Caroline Meuth, Logan Lednicky and Morgan Perkins who hit .750 in helping A&M have a .318-.195 edge on Bowling Green (3-2). Lednicky hit .500, while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla hit .600 with seven kills and five blocks.

Bianna Muonke had six kills and four service aces, while Margot Manning had 16 assists and three service aces.

Kat Mandly led BG with 11 kills and Amanda Otten added 16 assists as the Falcons played a Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1987. The match attracted a program record 328 students in the crowd of 1,166.

“There’s both consistency and inconsistency in areas,” Morrison said. “I think hitting at over .300 percent for four straight matches is a testament to all of our players on the floor. I believe our next step to becoming an elite team is being able to improve on the small things, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

A&M will close out its weekend against Loyola Chicago at 10 a.m. Saturday.