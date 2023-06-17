The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the 2023 regular season against Omaha at the Omaha tournament at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, A&M announced Saturday when it revealed its full schedule.

Under first-year coach Jamie Morrison, the Aggies will hold the Maroon & White Scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Reed Arena and will host an exhibition match against Baylor at 4 p.m. Aug. 19.

A&M will play in the Hamption Inn Invitational on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Bowling Green, Ohio, then host a four-team tournament with TCU, Utah State and Northern Iowa on Sept. 7-9 at Reed Arena.

A&M will open Southeastern Conference play at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 20 and will play home league games against Missouri (Oct. 1), South Carolina (Oct. 15), Florida (Oct. 20), Georgia (Oct. 22), Alabama (Nov. 3), Auburn (Nov. 5), Tennessee (Nov. 19) and Ole Miss (Nov. 22). The Aggies’ SEC road games will be at Arkansas (Sept. 24), Florida (Sept. 27), Ole Miss (Oct. 6), Mississippi State (Oct. 8), LSU (Oct. 13), Tennessee (Oct. 29), Missouri (Nov. 10), Kentucky (Nov. 16) and Alabama (Nov. 25).