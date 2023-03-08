The Texas A&M volleyball team has signed Houston St. John’s setter Margot Manning, the school announced Wednesday. Manning was a four-year starter at St. John’s and a team captain her junior and senior seasons. She also played for the Houston Skyline club team.
Texas A&M volleyball team adds Houston St. John’s Margot Manning
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M will open its spring exhibition season against Rice at 3 p.m. Friday at the volleyball practice gym at Reed Arena.