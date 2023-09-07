Texas A&M sophomore middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla said she had never heard of a volleyball player braking a five-set individual game record in only three sets.

Now, she has.

The 6-foot-2 middle swatted a team-high 14 attacks in A&M’s 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Utah State on Thursday night at Reed Arena, breaking the previous program record for blocks in a game of 10, which she set last year.

Her 14 blocks also tied the record for a five-set match, which was set by Jazzmin Babers in 2014.

“It means a lot for me,” Cos-Okpalla said. “I mean, I didn’t go into the match like, ‘I’m going to break my record. It’s going to be this match.’ But it was just like doing my job of pulling the other middle, so my other pins could have a one-on-one and get a swing. When it was my turn to swing, making sure I put the ball away. Being pressed and super on the block and just doing my part and the result came out.”

The sophomore added six kills in the match with a team-high .556 hitting percentage. Her effort in kills tied Logan Lednicky and trailed only Bianna Muoneke’s seven and Caroline Meuth’s eight for A&M (6-0).

Utah State’s Anna Mehmedovic paced her team with eight kills, but hit only at a .083 clip. A&M’s block, led by Cos-Okpalla, created a constant challenge for Utah State (5-2) throughout the first two sets of the game.

In total, the Aggies (6-0) blocked 12 Utah State attacks.

“[She’s] just developing as an all-around volleyball player,” A&M head coach Jamie Morrison said. “If you go back and you watch the matches form last week, or the last two weeks, I think there’s just some random little plays in there where she’s able to put up a hittable ball or serve and play some defense. We talk in our program a lot about being really, really good at all the skills and she’s getting really good at all of them, not just blocking.”

A&M jumped to an early 10-4 lead, capped off by Cos-Okpalla’s first block, and sped its way to a 25-14 rout in the first home set of the season.

Seven of Cos-Okpalla’s 14 rejections came in the second set, including a streak of three straight blocks as A&M jumped to an 8-1 lead. Ultimately, A&M would close out the 25-19 set win on a pair of kills by Lednicky.

For as easy as the first two sets were for A&M, the third saw Utah State jump back into the game thanks to a more aggressive attack. With the score tied at 16, Morrison said he challenged his team to finish the match with the same strength they brought to the beginning.

“I thought their blocks started getting some touches on us that they weren’t getting in the first set," Morrison said. "I thought their defense was really, really good back behind that and then they made the match difficult. But, we talked just about who we wanted to be down the stretch and I thought they did a really, really good job of executing that.”

As a team, the red-shot Aggies hit at a season-low .256 clip. The Aggies entered the game hitting .356, which ranked third in the country and hadn’t finished a game below .318 in their first five matches.

Thursday’s efficiency, though, was nothing to scoff at, Morrison said.

“Last weekend, I was looking at the scoreboard that had the team stats on it and we were hitting like .380-something,” he said.” And I was like, ‘I’m going to be really sad the day that we hit under .300,’ which is a really weird thing to thing as a coach. It doesn’t happen very often for five straight matches, hitting over .300.”

A&M remains in front of their home crowd through the remainder of this weekend, completing the Texas A&M Invitational with matches against Northern Iowa and TCU on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

A&M first-year head coach Morrison liked how his team handled the atmosphere of playing at home for the first time in front of 2,359.

“We talked about it, actually,” he said. “‘Hey, how is this going to influence us in different ways?’" he said. "And we just said we wanted to feed off them and we wanted to put on a show for them. And I thought we did a really, really good job of that, especially in those first sets.”