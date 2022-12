Texas A&M freshman right side hitter Logan Lednicky and graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s 14-player All-South Region Team.

Meuth had 439 kills and 508.5 total points with 36 aces. Lednicky had 387 kills and 444.5 points. Both players earned All-Southeastern Conference honors for the 13-16 Aggies, who were 5-13 in league play for 11th place.