Texas A&M volleyball hopes chemistry creates successful season

That should improve because the Aggies have the most depth in Kuhn’s tenure.

“It breeds that competitive nature, because you know someone’s always competing and the ability for us to change people in and out and move people around.” Kuhn said of the depth. Connor headlines three setters that is two more than the Aggies have had in three years. The Aggies also feature a stable of attacking options, led by junior Lauren Davis. Davis paced the Aggies in kills last season with 170, followed by middle blocker Mallory Talbert with 141 and Morgan Christon with 133.

The Aggies also added North Carolina transfer outside hitter Destiny Cox, who had 83 kills last season for the Tar Heels.

“She was in our gym in the spring, but she has just continued to grow and develop and improve,” Kuhn said. “I think she’s going to be so exciting for the 12th Man to watch.”

The Aggies also shored up depth at the libero position by bringing in graduate transfer Macy Carrabine from Denver. She finished her career at Denver as school all time leader in digs per set (3.54) and fifth all time in digs with 1,149. She heads up a competitive group that includes Sabrina Sustala, Brooke Frazier, Taylor Voss and Allison Fields, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained last spring.