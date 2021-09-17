Texas A&M volleyball falls to No. 1 Texas in front of a record Reed Arena crowd

With a wall of noise surrounding the court from the start, A&M matched energy and points with the Longhorns in the first set. The Aggies mounted a 7-2 run through the middle of the frame to take a 20-17 lead, but Texas countered with an 8-2 run to close out the set. Eggleston had three kills in the final stretch as an aggressive Aggie squad suddenly grew tense.

The nerves carried over into the second set with Texas jumping to a 6-2 lead and controlling throughout for a 2-0 match lead.

But with the match on the line in the third set, the crowd and home team found renewed energy. Connor said she could feel the floor vibrating at certain moments during the frame.

“When they were serving, I remember thinking like, ‘Man, I don’t want to be serving listening to this, because I can’t even hear my thoughts,’” Austin-Roark said. “I definitely think we had a couple of their errors that are completely due to the 12th Man, so I think that’s amazing that they could pitch in like that.”

The crowd was the largest to watch the Aggie volleyball team in a home match and the third largest home or away. The largest, also against Texas, was 8,935 in Omaha, Nebraska, during the third round of the 2009 NCAA tournament. A&M also played in front of 7,998 at Hawaii on Sept. 1, 2000.