Texas A&M volleyball drops tournament finale to No. 6 Pitt

When the Texas A&M volleyball team was clicking within their system, it stood toe-to-toe with sixth-ranked Pittsburgh on Sunday at Reed Arena.

However, inconsistency on first touches and passing pulled the Aggies out of their system too frequently. Pitt took advantage for a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 victory in the final match of the season-opening Texas A&M Invitational.

“First contact is always our focus and we knew coming into this match — serving tough and us being in system so we could run our offense [would be key] — but that’s going to be the case in most matches,” A&M head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn said.

Notre Dame transfer Carolina Meuth paced the Aggies (1-2) in kills with nine, followed by freshman Logan Lednicky with eight. Pitt freshman Rachel Fairbanks collected a game-high 13 kills with a .348 hitting percentage.

Kuhn called an early timeout in the first set to put ice on a 9-3 Pitt run, resetting the Aggie defense and finding some flow to the system. A&M battled back to within 16-15, thanks to a kill by middle blocker Madison Bowser. But the Panthers (2-1) answered with a 5-0 run to close out the first set.

A&M came back from behind in the second set for a 15-15 tie, but Pitt went on a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach. Fairbanks recorded the final four Panther points of the frame with kills.

A&M pulled ahead 18-16 in the third set, but couldn’t hold off another 5-0 Pitt run that sealed A&M’s second consecutive Top 25 loss. The Aggies were swept by No. 25 San Diego on Saturday.

Kuhn started six newcomers against Pitt, quarterbacked by graduate transfer Elena Karaksi, who dished out 25 assists. The veteran setter was able to shift momentum for the Aggies several times by feigning sets and finding open portions of Pitt's defense.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” Kuhn said. "That’s what we talked a lot about today. How can you control that and sway so we don’t have so many point swings that are three or four points. Her vision and how she can slow the game down and play, that’s huge when you have a setter out there that can do those things.”

On the other side of the net, the Aggies welcomed back graduate transfer Cam Ennis, who left the Aggie program for Pitt in the offseason. Playing setter for the Panthers, Ennis posted a team-high 17 assists.

The Aggies hit the road for the first time Friday to take part in the TCU tournament, facing Coastal Carolina, Memphis and the host Horned Frogs. Kuhn is hopeful the challenges her team faced in playing two Top 25 teams to open the season will lead to success as they progress through the schedule.

“We [scheduled the Aggie Invitational with two Top 25 teams] for a reason," Bird said. "We need to test ourselves, not only to see where we’re at, but [see] the response. We want this team to compete and prepare for SEC play. We’re excited about learning from all three matches — completely different opponents — but I’m excited to get back in the gym and start working on the things we need to work on to be more consistent.”

NOTES – Fairbanks added 15 assists and 12 digs for a triple-double. ... San Diego was unbeaten for the weekend, finishing with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 victory over Hawaii, which lost all three matches.