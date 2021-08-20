Texas A&M volleyball drops exhibition match to Baylor, 3-1

For two sets of Friday’s Texas A&M volleyball exhibition match against Baylor, the Aggies looked refreshed after a less-than-steller COVID-19 season a year prior.
However, preseason rust got the best of the Aggies in a 3-1 loss to the Bears at Reed Arena, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
“I think, in the first two sets, it was good to see us compete and come out,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We took care of the ball. We need the balance, but towards the end of those last two sets, it’s just the errors and we have to be more consistent.”
The Aggies hit .054 in the match to Baylor’s .209, which was paired with 12.5 Bear blocks. Senior middle blocker London Austin-Roark paced the Aggies in kills with 10 to go along with a block and two digs.
Transfer outside hitter Destiny Cox flew around the court from every rotation position for the Aggies early. Through the first two sets, she had eight kills, a block and eight digs. She finished with nine kills, two blocks and 12 digs and three service aces.
The Aggies weathered an 8-1 run through the middle of the first set to work their way back within one point, 23-22. However, the Bears, who finished last season with a 20-7 record and an NCAA tournament berth, put away the final two points to take the set.
A 4-0 Aggie run late in the second set capped off with a service ace by senior setter Camille Conner, gave A&M just enough cushion to take the second set, despite a late rally from the Bears to pull within, 24-23.
Baylor kills leader Yossiana Pressley took care of the Aggies from the service line in the third set, keying a 10-0 run that ultimately gave Baylor the 25-17 victory. The Bears came back in the fourth with an early 9-1 run that ended in the lopsided 25-10 final set win.
As a team, A&M finished with 40 kills, five aces, six blocks and 57 digs. Transfer libero Macy Carrabine tied Cox in digs with 12. Connor had six kills, a block and seven digs in the contest.
Kuhn said she was glad to see some of the new faces along with the responses of some of her returning players as the match got away from the Aggies. A&M will return to the court when the regular season begins at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic against Marquette on Aug. 27 in Honolulu.
“I think that it was good to see that in the element and how they’re going to respond,” Kuhn said. “Now, those last two sets, disappointing for sure, but we just have to keep learning from it and growing and that response in practice when we’re grinding.”