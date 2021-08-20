Texas A&M volleyball drops exhibition match to Baylor, 3-1

For two sets of Friday’s Texas A&M volleyball exhibition match against Baylor, the Aggies looked refreshed after a less-than-steller COVID-19 season a year prior.

However, preseason rust got the best of the Aggies in a 3-1 loss to the Bears at Reed Arena, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10

“I think, in the first two sets, it was good to see us compete and come out,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We took care of the ball. We need the balance, but towards the end of those last two sets, it’s just the errors and we have to be more consistent.”

The Aggies hit .054 in the match to Baylor’s .209, which was paired with 12.5 Bear blocks. Senior middle blocker London Austin-Roark paced the Aggies in kills with 10 to go along with a block and two digs.

Transfer outside hitter Destiny Cox flew around the court from every rotation position for the Aggies early. Through the first two sets, she had eight kills, a block and eight digs. She finished with nine kills, two blocks and 12 digs and three service aces.

The Aggies weathered an 8-1 run through the middle of the first set to work their way back within one point, 23-22. However, the Bears, who finished last season with a 20-7 record and an NCAA tournament berth, put away the final two points to take the set.