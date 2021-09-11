Texas A&M volleyball claims tournament title with sweep of UTSA

Christon finished with a match-high 13 kills and had a .235 hitting percentage, followed by outside hitter Lauren Davis’ 12 kills. But Talbert’s efficiency with Conner may have been the highlight for A&M. Talbert had nine kills with only one attack error for a team-high .471 hit percentage to make the all-tournament team.

The performance is a turnaround from the start of the season when A&M opened with a disappointing 1-2 trip to Honolulu and the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. The Aggies then struggled to put away Cal Poly 19-25, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11 on Sept. 1 in San Luis Obispo, California, but they used lessons from those first four matches to win four straight at home in much easier fashion.

“Our ability to adjust has really improved,” Talbert said. “We were talking about how the tournament in Hawaii and California was really good for us, because we had to learn how to adjust quickly there, and now we’re having to do that again, and we’re even better at it, because we’ve been through those things.”

Conner had 38 assists and six kills en route to earning the tournament MVP award. In total, she had 114 kills over the three tournament matches.