Texas A&M volleyball claims tournament title with sweep of UTSA

The Texas A&M volleyball team continued finding its form with a 3-0 weekend in the A&M Invitational, including a pair of 3-0 wins Saturday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (6-2) began the day with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 victory over UAlbany (3-7) followed by a confident 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 win over Texas-San Antonio to claim the tournament title. On Friday, A&M kicked off the showcase with a 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 win over Houston (8-1).
“It’s cool to see our team and how we continue to grow and not just grow as a team chemistrywise but on the court, executing and playing clean,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We talk about it all the time. It’s how great are we going to be? It’s not about the opponent but the execution of the game plan against any opponent and our own game, on our side of the ball. That’s what’s good to see right now and them being more consistent together.”
The Aggies’ confidence ran high through a dominant first set against UTSA (4-5) as they opened on a 7-0 run. While the Roadrunners fought back to get as close as four points, the Aggies used a 10-1 run to close out the first set for the 1-0 match lead.
Junior outside hitter Morgan Christon was nearly perfect on A&M’s attack, recording a team-high six kills in 15 attempts without committing an error in the first set. Senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert also refrained from error, collecting five kills on several quick sets wrapping behind setter Camille Conner.
Christon finished with a match-high 13 kills and had a .235 hitting percentage, followed by outside hitter Lauren Davis’ 12 kills. But Talbert’s efficiency with Conner may have been the highlight for A&M. Talbert had nine kills with only one attack error for a team-high .471 hit percentage to make the all-tournament team.
The performance is a turnaround from the start of the season when A&M opened with a disappointing 1-2 trip to Honolulu and the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. The Aggies then struggled to put away Cal Poly 19-25, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11 on Sept. 1 in San Luis Obispo, California, but they used lessons from those first four matches to win four straight at home in much easier fashion.
“Our ability to adjust has really improved,” Talbert said. “We were talking about how the tournament in Hawaii and California was really good for us, because we had to learn how to adjust quickly there, and now we’re having to do that again, and we’re even better at it, because we’ve been through those things.”
Conner had 38 assists and six kills en route to earning the tournament MVP award. In total, she had 114 kills over the three tournament matches.
“We always talk about trust, and I definitely have full faith and trust in Camille,” Talbert said. “I’ve just got to take care of that ball and make sure she trusts in me, too.”
The Aggies continued their quick attack to start the second set. The Roadrunners managed a 6-5 lead, but the Aggies used a 7-3 run to regain the lead for good.
While the third set remained close through an 11-11 tie, A&M eventually found its rhythm for a 10-3 run to close out the set and match. Christon had three kills over the Aggies’ final five points to help seal the win.
A&M will wrap up nonconference play next week, first playing at Texas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday then hosting No. 1 Texas at 6 p.m. Friday.
“The road trip was huge for us,” Kuhn said. “It was frustrating at times, but in the long run, it’s going to be good for this team in general. I think it showed in this tournament. We can use other players, and people step up when they come in, but at the end of the day, we need to be consistent with whoever is out there, and that’s what showed up tonight more than anything.”