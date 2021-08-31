Texas A&M soccer team to face Cal Poly on Wednesday night in California

The Texas A&M volleyball team will face Cal Poly at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, California.

A&M opened the season by going 1-2 over the weekend at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu. The Aggies lost to Marquette 25-12, 26-28, 25-21, 15-25, 15-13 on Friday, beat Fairfield 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 on Saturday then lost to Hawaii 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 on Sunday.