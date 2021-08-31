 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M soccer team to face Cal Poly on Wednesday night in California
0 comments

Texas A&M soccer team to face Cal Poly on Wednesday night in California

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M volleyball team will face Cal Poly at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, California.

A&M opened the season by going 1-2 over the weekend at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu. The Aggies lost to Marquette 25-12, 26-28, 25-21, 15-25, 15-13 on Friday, beat Fairfield 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 on Saturday then lost to Hawaii 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 on Sunday.

Cal Poly (1-2) lost to Louisville 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 and Arizona State 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 and beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-8, 25-19, 25-17 last week at the Sun Devil Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert