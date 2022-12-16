Texas A&M hires Jamie Morrison as volleyball coach

Texas A&M has hired Jamie Morrison to be its head volleyball coach, the school announced Friday. Morrison, who has been an assistant at several colleges, has been the head coach of the United States’ junior national team the last two years.

Morrison was an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s USA volleyball teams from 2005-16 when the men’s team won Olympic gold in 2008 and the women won Olympic silver in 2012 and bronze in ’16.

“Every time we turned around to evaluate the marketplace, Jamie’s name kept coming up as someone who completely understood the game of volleyball at the highest level and was prepared to become a championship-level head coach,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a press release. “As we got to know Jamie during the process, it became apparent that his leadership ability, knowledge of the game, recruiting ties across the globe and in Texas and his ability to connect to the entire volleyball community would be a perfect fit for this specific time and place in the history of Texas A&M volleyball. We cannot wait for him to get started and build our program toward the pinnacle of college volleyball.”

Morrison replaces Laura “Bird” Kuhn, who was fired last month after making one NCAA tournament appearance in five seasons.

Kuhn, who was hired by former AD Scott Woodward, received an extension through January 2025 from Bjork after making the Sweet 16 in 2019. A&M went 13-16 this season, including 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference to finish 11th in the 13-team league. Kuhn, a former Kansas assistant, was 65-60 in five seasons, including 44-46 in the SEC. Kuhn replaced legendary Laurie Corbelli, who was 519-252 from 1993-2017, making the NCAA tournament 20 times.

Morrison’s college stints as an assistant were at Texas (2021), UC Irvine (2012-13), Concordia (California) (2006-08), Southern California (2004-05) and UC Santa Barbara (1999-2003).