Texas A&M great Stacy Sykora to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

It’s hard enough to play one sport in college. Only a select few get that experience.

Stacy Sykora is a freak of nature — in the best way possible. She performed in three sports as a college athlete at Texas A&M. And yet that’s not even close to the most impressive thing about her.

What’s so impressive is that she remains rooted in gratefulness and humility about the whole experience.

“I’m just so grateful and thankful for [former A&M volleyball head coach] Laurie Corbelli, because it’s a Division I top volleyball program, and she let me play basketball and let me run track,” Sykora said. “I never did a spring volleyball training ever in my career because I was always doing another sport or having surgery. For her to allow this to happen, it’s amazing.

“I honestly feel that’s why my career was long, until the bus accident, because my body never had to recover. I was never doing the same movement. I was always changing movements. I just truly am thankful that she let me.”

Of course, when you’ve got an athlete as gifted as Sykora, why not let them do it all, and do it at an elite level? Now this supremely skilled sportsperson and volleyball trailblazer — she was the first libero in U.S. Women’s National Team history — will take her place in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this weekend during the induction ceremonies in Waco.

As the youngest of three girls born to Ed Sykora and Sherian Richards, Stacy followed her older sisters’ lead. Kim and Keri were both athletes in their hometown of Burleson. So, Stacy gravitated to sports, too.

In truth, she lived to be outside. Indoors was boring. She craved the fresh air and sunshine, and the chance to throw around a ball of some kind.

“Thank goodness back then there was only Atari. Nintendo had just come out,” Sykora said. “I always wanted to play [sports]. I still remember being out on my front yard. We lived on acres and I’d toss the ball up and yell, ‘Aaaargh!’ Then I’d let it land and run as fast as I can to throw it back to the house. If you think about it, you’d be like, that’s weird, but I loved to play and loved to be outside.“

Sykora, 44, ended up dominating every athletic pursuit she tried at Burleson. She had a variety of college scholarship options, but chose A&M because Corbelli promised that she’d be able to play multiple sports.

And she did. In addition to starring for the Aggie volleyball team for four years, Sykora played a season of basketball at A&M and won the Southwest Conference title in the heptathlon for A&M’s track and field program in 1996.

Moreover, she found her identity in College Station. She grew up and learned responsibility. She knows it might sound trite to say it that way, but it’s true.

“The biggest thing I could say is that Stacy became Stacy,” Sykora said. “I came from Burleson, Texas, and I didn’t realize how small it was until you leave. I had to be in college, had to go to school, had to go to a lunch before I went to practice before I had study hall. It’s a lot, and I couldn’t just pawn it off on anyone. I couldn’t be like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to.’ It was a daily routine that you had to do.”

Recalling those college days, Sykora said she has “one million, quadrillion” memories. She poured herself into A&M’s campus life. To this day, the Las Vegas resident still tries to make it to at least one Aggie football game a year, because “there’s nothing else like it,” she said.

Ditto for any chance she had to vanquish a Longhorn.

“Of course, the Texas A&M vs. Texas rivalry was incredible back then,” Sykora said. “There’s still a rivalry, but I always feel like I woke up the day of [the game] and was like, ‘Aaaargh!’ We have to play Texas!’ If I was eating a hamburger I was thinking about the game, not one second was I not. Then the fans, my gosh. The fans at that game, you couldn’t do anything but play better with that energy that the crowd gave you.”

Sykora became an All-American outside hitter for the Aggies. But she never neglected the defensive side of the game, and actually finished No. 9 nationally as a senior in digs per set.

Her commitment to the serve-receive side of the sport ended up leading in her directions she never saw coming. Sykora always wanted to compete in the Olympics. It had been her dream for years. But at 5-foot-10, she was a bit undersized to be an outside hitter in international competition.

Corbelli, Sykora’s coach at A&M, made the U.S. Olympic team herself in 1980 but never got the chance to compete due to the U.S. boycott. She looked at Stacy and saw that her path to the Olympics rested in this new defensive-oriented position.

“[Corbelli] said, you could be an attacker if you’d like to on the USA team, you could try it,” Sykora said. “But you’d be fourth or fifth, maybe. You’d be fighting for a position. But I still remember it, she said, ‘I really think this is your position. You’re passing and playing defense, and you’re quick. You can pass. I think you have a better chance as a libero.’

“I never even thought a second about it. I trusted her so much. She’s my mom, my best friend, my sister, my coach. She’s everything. Once again, Olympics were my goal, my dream, and for her to say that, I didn’t even question it.”

Corbelli said that the libero position was made for Sykora. She had the instincts, the acumen, the blue-collar attitude, everything you needed.

“It was kind of a no-brainer to me,” Corbelli told The Eagle in 2015. “She has more speed than anybody I’ve ever seen on the court. She was so fast, with such great reflexes. Plus, her passion was just coming out of her ears, her love for the game.”

Today, the libero is a fixture in volleyball lineups on all levels of the game. Back then, though, it was so new that even USA Volleyball officials were learning about the nuances and rules governing the position on the fly.

“The growth of the libero position is incredible,” Sykora said. “I love the fact that I’m so old that I can say I was the first one. I’m that ancient. It’s fun to say, but it ages you a bit.”

Sykora ultimately played in three Olympics for Team USA, the 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Games. She helped the Americans capture the silver medal in 2008. She also was named Best Libero at the 2010 FIVB World Championships.

All the while, she forged a professional volleyball career that spanned the globe.

“Volleyball took me all over the world. All over the world. And it all started in Burleson, Texas,” Sykora said. “It’s so crazy to me. I never would have thought, like, I lived in Italy, I lived in Spain, I lived in Russia, and I lived in Brazil. I lived in these countries. For me, it’s incredible.”

Professional volleyball brought her lifelong experiences and memories. Unfortunately, it also introduced a period of time in which she has no memory whatsoever.

On April 12, 2011, Sykora was traveling in Brazil with her professional club when the team bus overturned. The majority of the athletes on the bus suffered cuts and bruises in the accident. Sykora wasn’t so lucky. She suffered a severe head injury that led to bleeding in her brain. Doctors placed her on a ventilator and put her in a medically-induced coma.

Sykora spent four days in the coma and was paralyzed on her right side for five days. All told, she spent 24 days in the hospital before being released. And yet, to this day, she has no recollection of the accident at all or the month that immediately followed it.

“I don’t remember a single minute. It’s kind of frightening,” Sykora said. “The memories now, I sometimes think, are these memories or are these what people told me and now I think they’re my memories. I couldn’t remember my email password.

“Do I remember some things? Yes. Is my memory completely wiped out? It is not. But sometimes, ]it’s confusing] what is my memory or what is something that was told to me.”

Sykora made a strong recovery, but the accident affected her vision enough to where tracking a volleyball at high speed proved difficult. She retired from volleyball in 2012, and missed out on her chance on a fourth Olympics. But she’s grateful to be alive, knowing that the accident could have been much worse.

These days, she even manages to joke about the ordeal.

“I always say, you have to take the positive road,” Sykora said. “I’ll say [to the kids at my volleyball clinics],’ I was in an accident and I was paralyzed. Guess which side? This one!’ I could sit here and say, woe is me, I didn’t make it to my fourth Olympics, but I’m alive and I’ve gotten to walk around my house on both of my legs and see with both of my eyes and bend down. I got to do everything I wanted today with no hesitation and no handicap.

“It’s so sad to think about how I missed my fourth Olympics. It makes me so sad. But at the same time, I’m old now. I would have retired one day. It was a terrible accident but I also say it’s a blessing. I’m going to take it as positive as I can.”

She never left volleyball behind, anyway. These days Sykora is enjoying giving back to the sport that gave her so much. She runs the Sykora Volleyball Academy in Las Vegas, which seeks to teach young players about both the physical and mental aspects of the game. She’s also engaged to be married.

When she first received the news that she’d been elected to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Sykora was blown away. Both her parents are deceased, and she wishes they could have been around to see this. But she’ll have a full-on fan club in attendance for this weekend’s induction ceremony, including Corbelli, several of her old A&M teammates, as well as her high school coach from Burleson.

“I remember hanging up [after getting the call about the induction] and just standing there. It sounds so typical, my reaction,” she said. “I am so honored. I’ve talked a couple of times about it and that word is overused, but it will never get old. For my name to get put up with these amazing names that everyone knows, and then there’s Stacy Sykora. For me, it’s unbelievable. I still haven’t grasped it quite yet.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.