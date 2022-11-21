Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn

Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release.

“The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

The Aggies were 13-16 this season, which ended Sunday in a sweep at Missouri. A&M was 5-13 record in Southwest Conference to finish 11th out of 13 teams. Bird was 65-60 in five seasons, making the NCAA tournament only 2019, reaching the Sweet 16. She was 44-46 in SEC play.

Kuhn’s contract, which was extended in June of 2020, was set to expire in January of 2025. Per the contract, which was obtained by The Eagle per an open records request, the university will pay Kuhn the remainder of her base salary for the final two years, which totals $560,000, and will be paid out monthly until the original ends date of the contract or until she is hired to another job.

Kuhn spent seven seasons as an assistant at Kansas before being hired at A&M by former AD Scott Woodward. She was the American Volleyball Coaches Association's assistant of the year in 2015.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity,” Kuhn said in a statement. “I’ve learned and grown so much in my time here. I love all the players that have come through and all the people that have impacted us as a staff. Texas A&M is a really special place and I appreciate all the energy, resources and the people. Going forward, I know they are going to be great. This is a great place and it’s going to be a great program.”

Kuhn at A&M replaced legendary Laurie Corbelli who coached from 1993-2017. She was 519-252 in 25 seasons, making the NCAA tournament 20 times.