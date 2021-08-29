Texas A&M falls to host Hawaii

HONOLULU – Host Hawaii defeated the Texas A&M volleyball team 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in the last match of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Sunday night.

A&M junior outside hitter Christon Morgan had 16 kills and hit a career-best .455. Senior libero Macy Carrabine had 12 digs and junior outside hitter Ciera Hecht added eight. Junior outside hitter Lauren Davis had eight kills and four digs.

“Morgan was solid for us tonight,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “She played smart, executed the game plan and was consistent.”

Hawaii's Brooke Van Sickle had 17 kills and Mia Johnson added 14. Tayli Ikenaga had 14 digs and Martyna Leoniak added 12.

A&M (1-2) defeated Fairfield 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 on Saturday night.

Davis had 14 kills, hitting .286. Senior Mallory Talbert added eight kills and Carrabine had 21 digs. Senior Camille Conner had 27 assists, six digs and four kills. Fairfield, which opened the season with a three-set loss to Hawaii, had 10 kills by KJ Johnson and 13 digs by Kyla Berg.

Davis made the seven-player all-tournament team after finishing the weekend with a team-leading 37 kills to average 3.36 kills per set.