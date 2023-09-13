After Texas A&M volleyball’s 3-0 win over Utah State last week, in which middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a record for blocks, head coach Jamie Morrison joked his team is just in a habit of setting records.

Wednesday, the Aggies sat at the other end of the spectrum, suffering their most dominant loss of the season 3-1 to No. 22 Houston in Reed Arena. It’s the Aggies second straight loss, after a 7-0 start to the season.

“It felt a lot like TCU in that we came out and we started our style of volleyball in the third set,” Morrison said. “Got into a competitive match and we need to do that earlier.”

A&M (7-2) battled through its lowest hit percentage performance of the season, attacking at a .105 clip, but couldn’t muster the defense to mitigate the mistakes. The Aggies entered Wednesday’s contest, which featured their first ranked opponent of the season, with the nation’s 15th-highest hit percentage at .295.

Last week, A&M overcame a slightly less effective attack with a record-setting defensive performance at the net, but Houston had answers for the Aggies’ front line. The Cougars, who hit at a .239 clip Wednesday, turned aggressive attacks into last-second tips that floated just over the Aggie block and into vacant flooring between the two lines. When the Aggies pulled a defender into the space, Houston reverted back to spikes that found space in the back of the court.

The Aggies were held to a season-low seven blocks.

“I thought we actually did a good job kind of setting into that by the end and we started to realize that they were going to tip and that we needed to go for it,” Morrison said.

“We’re a pretty good blocking team and teams are going to adjust, but we’ve got to make sure they can move a little bit faster on our side,” he continued.

Houston bounded through the first set with a high-speed attack and sturdy defense, never giving up the lead. A 6-0 run to open up the frame was then bookended by a 5-0 run late in the set to claim the victory.

A&M’s attack struggles continued into the second set, and were aided by some unlucky bounces. On Houston’s fourth point of the set, A&M outside hitter Logan Lednicky appeared to have an open path to a kill, but slammed the ball down on the top of the net and watched it improbably bounce backward into A&M’s half of the court.

The Aggies rebounded in the third set with improved out-of-system play off of Houston’s blocks and took the set 25-21. The Aggies registered a game-high 14 kills in the set, while keeping attack errors to three.

“The one thing we’ve talked about is we’re going to play better teams and instead of taking control of the match, we need to take control of each rally,” Morrison said.

A&M went shot for shot with Houston in the forth set to a 6-6 tie, but it was Houston who would finish the match on a 19-6 run.

Aggie outside hitter Carolina Meuth finished the match with a team-high 12 kills, hitting at a .143 clip. Houston outside hitter Katie Corelli had a game-high 13 kills, while Kellen Morin threw down 11.

Houston libero Kate Georgiades, a College Station High alumni, finished with a game-high 14 digs.

“Two years ago, we came [here] and we played and we lost, so it was kind of revenge on my mind the whole time we came back here,” Georgiades said. “Growing up, going to all the A&M events, it was kind of hard not to sing the War Hymn. My coach said he’d kill me if I did, so I just kind of kept my mouth shut during all of that.

“It was just really cool to see such a big crowd and to see what the program has come up in to, because I know it hasn’t always been in the best place. To hear, ‘Beat the hell out of Houston was just a really sweet moment for me. It’s like everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

The Aggies have one final nonconference test Friday against Liberty at noon before hosting Mississippi State on Wednesday to open Southeastern Conference play.