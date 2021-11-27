Seniors run show in Texas A&M volleyball team's sweep of Missouri to end regular season

Mallory Talbert, Camille Conner and Allison Fields helped the Texas A&M volleyball team celebrate Senior Day by leading the way in a dominating 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Missouri to wrap up the regular season Saturday at Reed Arena.
Talbert had a team-high 12 kills to go with two digs, and two blocks, while Conner had four kills, six digs, 34 assists and two aces. Fields led the Aggies (14-14, 7-11) in digs with 27 and also had four assists and one ace as A&M closed Southeastern Conference play in ninth place.
“For our team to go out and execute and win in three was the most appropriate send-off for the senior class but a testament to the core of who we are as a team," A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. "The production from the middles, and Camille, especially her last kill. That is Camille and who she is as a player and how she attacks with her weapons. To display that in front of the 12th Man on Senior Night, that was huge for our team, and I’m proud of them.”
A&M set the tone early with a 4-0 run to open the match and led the first set the rest of the way. Missouri (5-26, 2-16) cut A&M’s lead to one twice, but the Aggies gained separation during a 4-0 run that featured a kill from Talbert and three from Davis for a 12-6 lead. They later built a 23-14 lead on five straight points and easily finished off the set.
The next two sets proved much tighter with six ties and three lead changes in the second frame and 11 ties and five lead changes in the third.
A&M didn’t take control of the second set until its 5-0 run for a 14-10 lead. Talbert had two kills to finish the stretch, and Missouri never got closer than three points the rest of the set.
In the third, the Tigers scored four straight points for an 11-10 lead, and the teams went back-and-forth from there. Missouri led 20-17 after an A&M attack error, but the Aggies rallied to tie the match on a kill by London Austin-Roark, an ace by Taylor Voss and a Tiger attack error. The teams exchanged three points, then A&M finished off the set and match with a clinching 4-0 run, the final kill coming from Talbert on a set by Conner to put a bowtie on Senior Day.
On the bubble to make the NCAA tournament, the Aggies will learn their postseason fate Sunday when ESPNU broadcasts the tournament selection show starting at 7:30 p.m. The tournament begins Thursday and Friday with the first and second rounds. A&M had an RPI of 49th when the week began.
Missouri finished tied for last with Alabama (10-20, 2-16) in the 13-team SEC -- Vanderbilt does not field a volleyball team.