Seniors run show in Texas A&M volleyball team's sweep of Missouri to end regular season

Mallory Talbert, Camille Conner and Allison Fields helped the Texas A&M volleyball team celebrate Senior Day by leading the way in a dominating 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Missouri to wrap up the regular season Saturday at Reed Arena.

Talbert had a team-high 12 kills to go with two digs, and two blocks, while Conner had four kills, six digs, 34 assists and two aces. Fields led the Aggies (14-14, 7-11) in digs with 27 and also had four assists and one ace as A&M closed Southeastern Conference play in ninth place.

“For our team to go out and execute and win in three was the most appropriate send-off for the senior class but a testament to the core of who we are as a team," A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. "The production from the middles, and Camille, especially her last kill. That is Camille and who she is as a player and how she attacks with her weapons. To display that in front of the 12th Man on Senior Night, that was huge for our team, and I’m proud of them.”

A&M set the tone early with a 4-0 run to open the match and led the first set the rest of the way. Missouri (5-26, 2-16) cut A&M’s lead to one twice, but the Aggies gained separation during a 4-0 run that featured a kill from Talbert and three from Davis for a 12-6 lead. They later built a 23-14 lead on five straight points and easily finished off the set.