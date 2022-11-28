 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pair of Aggies earn All-SEC honors

  • 0

A&M volleyball's Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned end of season Southeastern conference honors, the SEC announced Sunday.

Lednicky was named to the All-SEC and All-Freshman teams. Meuth joined Lednicky on the All-SEC team.

Compared to all the conference's freshmen, Lednicky finished the season first in kills per set (4.03), points per set (4.63), total kills (387) and total points (444.5). Overall in the SEC, she was first in total points and total kills, while fourth in kills and points per set. 

Meuth was third overall in the conference in total kills (439) and total points (508.5). She was also fourth in kills per set (3.99) and fifth in points per set (4.62) and total service aces (36). 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rice Postgame: Joni Taylor

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert