Pair of Aggies earn All-SEC honors

A&M volleyball's Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned end of season Southeastern conference honors, the SEC announced Sunday.

Lednicky was named to the All-SEC and All-Freshman teams. Meuth joined Lednicky on the All-SEC team.

Compared to all the conference's freshmen, Lednicky finished the season first in kills per set (4.03), points per set (4.63), total kills (387) and total points (444.5). Overall in the SEC, she was first in total points and total kills, while fourth in kills and points per set.

Meuth was third overall in the conference in total kills (439) and total points (508.5). She was also fourth in kills per set (3.99) and fifth in points per set (4.62) and total service aces (36).