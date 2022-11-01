Outside hitter Caroline Meuth has rediscovered joy with Texas A&M volleyball program

Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as if she was picking locks to doors in the deep corners of her brain.

So much is tucked away between her ears — one of the characteristics she takes the most pride in.

“I don’t know if people notice it, but ... I never want to seem like I’m doing bad,” she said, after a moment to think on the question. “For example, the worst game of my entire career I’ve had was against Georgia this year, the worst I’ve played in my entire life in my most recent memory. It was like nothing was going right. It’s like I didn’t know how to play volleyball. But I was like, how can I convince everyone that is watching me, including how I see myself ... how can I make it seem like I’m not playing badly?”

After three years at Notre Dame, the A&M graduate transfer had a lot trapped in her mind. A move to Aggieland is what she needed to convince herself that there was still joy to be had in volleyball.

The 2018 graduate from San Antonio Churchill headed to South Bend, Indiana, as an Under Armor first-team All American and the No. 59th recruit in the country according to PrepVolleyball.com. Meuth amassed 786 kills, 507 digs and 215 blocks over three years playing for Notre Dame.

But at the same time, she fell out of love with the sport.

Meuth has always had a connection with A&M. Her parents met in College Station while attending the school, and her sister also attended A&M. She thought it could be the place that could revitalize her passion.

“I was just looking to love volleyball again,” Meuth said. “After interacting with the coaches and every person involved in this program, I just felt like this was a place that I could fall in love again.”

Just getting her to take a visit once she had entered the transfer portal was a big positive for the program, A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. After all, the Aggies needed to replace its top six leaders in kills from the season prior and needed to dip heavily into the transfer portal to make a quick about face.

“For us, it was a lot of positives and pros to even get her on a visit, to bring her back to Texas and let alone her personality and the way she brings her personality to what she’s doing,” Kuhn said. “It was a package deal type thing. We wanted to find an impact player that was going to be a great teammate, and those were two signs that stuck out to us about her.”

Meuth was the first player signed out of the transfer portal by the Aggies during the offseason. Her first step was getting over the fear of being a new face in an established program, she said. The next step was building back the confidence she lost during he first three years of college volleyball.

“[The A&M coaching staff] saw me when I wasn’t the best version of myself and wasn’t a version that I was necessarily proud of, and they still saw a lot of value in that,” Meuth said. “Even when I was at my worst, they really believed in me even more than I believed in myself, and something about that just always really stuck out to me.”

Nearly every day, assistant coach Wendel Camargo asks Meuth, “What are you?” Meuth’s answer is always, “I’m awesome.” It never matters how many times the coaching staff needs to remind her of her talent and her place within the team, they’ve taken on the challenge of doing it.

The work has paid off.

Meuth leads the Aggies in kills with 328 and is fourth in attack percentage at .271. Utilizing a mesmerizing jump serve, Meuth has stepped up her game behind the service line and has a team-high 29 aces.

The fourth-year player ranks 59th in the country and fourth in the Southeastern Conference in kills per set with a 3.89 average.

Her efforts, including a team-high 20 kills in a 3-1 win at South Carolina last Friday, have helped the Aggies win two out of their last three leading into a home bout with Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Through all of this, Meuth has found her joy again, dancing to the beat of every song that reverberates through Reed Arena when the Aggies take the court before a set or after a timeout. But more importantly to her, Meuth says she has found the most joy at A&M with her teammates and coaches, evident by when she connected with her roommate Molly Brown.

“I think that was the moment when I was like [the happiest], because it was the first time I was like I have a real true friend on this team,” Meuth said. “Hopefully more moments like that — and more moments have since then — but hopefully even more will happen soon.”