Morrison adds a pair of associate head coaches

Gray-Walton was head coach at Oklahoma from 2018-22, compiling a 65-64 record in five seasons with one NCAA tournament appearance. Morrison, who resigned last month, was making $210,000 annually after getting a contract extension and $14,600 raise last summer that ran through June 30, 2026, according to the Tulsa World. She spent eight seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky before OU. The former Georgia Tech player held the same role at the College of Charleston in 2009.