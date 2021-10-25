Mississippi State volleyball team completes weekend sweep of A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State hit a crisp .377 en route to a 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Sunday to complete a two-game weekend sweep.
Mississippi State (16-5, 7-2) is tied with Florida (13-6, 7-2) for third place, a half game back of Tennessee. Defending national champ Kentucky (15-3, 8-0) is in first place. A&M (11-9, 4-6) is tied with Auburn and South Carolina for eighth place.
MSU also beat A&M in four sets on Saturday, again losing the second set.
"That first set [Sunday] was pretty exciting," MSU coach Julie Darty said. "We were dialed in, and we were focused. We sided out at 90 percent, good stuff happens when you do that. We were point-scoring really well. They understood the game plan, and they were just executing like we've never seen before. I was really excited to see the response after the quick turnover from yesterday. I think set two was a little bit different. However, this group's going to fight. They're going to figure stuff out on their own. I think we did a nice job of staying the course and understanding that it's a process."
A&M, which hit .146, was led by senior Mallory Talbert who had 10 kills. Junior Lauren Davis had 12 kills, while junior Morgan Christon added 11 and junior Treyaunna Rush had 10. Senior Macy Carra-bine had 12 digs and senior Sabrina Sustala added 10, while senior Camille Conner had 37 assists.