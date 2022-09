Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week.

Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.

She is the first Aggie to earn the weekly honor since Hollann Hans in 2019.

— Eagle staff report