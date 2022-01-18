Mallory Talbert named Aggies’ MVP at annual volleyball team banquet

Texas A&M senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the team’s most valuable player at the Aggies’ season-ending team banquet recently. She led the team with a .331 hitting efficiency and had 10 or more kills in eight matches for the Aggies, who went 14-14 overall and 7-11 in Southeastern Conference play for ninth place. Talbert had 287 blocks to rank fifth in school history.

Freshman setter Nisa Buzletepe was named the team’s most improved player. Junior outside hitter Ciera Hecht was named the team’s unsung hero. She had 60 kills and 156 digs in 69 sets.

Senior libero and defensive specialist Allison Fields earned the Aggie excellence award, which recognizes a player who best represents A&M’s core values of respect, integrity, leadership, excellence, loyalty and selfless service. Fields rehabbed her way back from an injury in the spring and had 93 digs in 50 sets.

The players voted on the awards.