Lednicky earns SEC freshman honor

A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week.

Lednicky helped the Aggies go 3-0 in the Fight in the Fort tournament at TCU. She had a career-high 23 kills against TCU on Saturday and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. For the weekend, Lednicky averaged 4.10 kills and added a team-best 41 total kills.

Aggies hosting Sam Houston today: A&M volleyball will play Sam Houston at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies are 4-2 and the Bearkats are 3-4. A&M is 31-7-1 all-time against Sam Houston.

— Eagle staff report

