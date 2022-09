The A&M volleyball team's Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the week for the second week in a row.

Lednicky helped the Aggies defeat Sam Houston and Louisiana last week behind her fourth and fifth double-digit kill outings of the season.

She led the team with 4.14 kills per set and 5.14 points per frame. Her 18 kills against Sam Houston were the second-most in a three-set match in the SEC this season.

