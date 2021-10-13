Inconsistent back-row play dooms Texas A&M volleyball team in 3-2 loss to Ole Miss

As back-row passing went for the Texas A&M volleyball team, so did the match in a narrow 25-18, 29-27, 16-25, 24-26, 15-11 loss to Ole Miss in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies hit .131 clip for the match, but most of their errors came from inaccurate first passes from the back row that forced the Aggies (11-6, 4-3) out of system. Ole Miss (13-4, 2-4) also landed seven aces.

Executing a game plan is even more difficult when you can’t get out of your own way, A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said.

“We’ve talked about how we need to be consistent in controlling our side and the errors,” Kuhn said. “It’s one thing to execute a game plan against defending an opponent, but you still have to play clean on your side.”

Junior outside hitter Ciera Hecht provided a spark for A&M, leading the Aggies in digs with 21 and slamming down a team-high 15 kills. As the match wore on, Ole Miss’ strong block clogged up the middle of the court, denying the Aggies the chance to work quick sets from Camille Conner to their middle blockers. Hecht found some consistency on the outside, forcing Ole Miss to spread the block wider across the net.