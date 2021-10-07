Georgia outworks Texas A&M volleyball in 3-0 sweep

Trailing 7-6 early in the second set, Georgia libero Bailey Cox ran after an errant pass that hurled toward the stands behind the end line at Reed Arena on Thursday.
In the moment when player and chair began to occupy the same space, the ball popped back into the air and found Cox’s teammates. They were able to secure the tying point as Cox’s crash echoed throughout the building.
The hustle play was just one of many as Georgia swept Texas A&M 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in a one-sided Southeastern Conference volleyball match.
“They outworked us,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “They worked us up and down, diving through chairs, hitting balls out of system and teeing off on us. They wanted it.”
The Bulldogs (5-10, 1-4) entered the match with just two sweeps this season — against Morehead State and Winthrop in the opening two games of the season, both in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs also had won just two sets in their first four SEC matches.
But they scrapped out their first conference victory of the season by taking advantage of A&M’s errors. The Aggies (10-5, 3-2) hit just .044 for the match, including minus .143 in the third set. They had 24 attack errors, seven service errors, six reception errors and three block errors to the Bulldogs’ 18, nine, zero and one in the same respective categories.
“You have to show up every night,” Kuhn said. “We can’t measure our opponent, and you have to execute. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Our first contact, we struggled. We were high error. ... That’s a lack of focus.”
Both of the first two sets began neck and neck, until errors or a breakdown in system allowed the Bulldogs to pull in front.
Three A&M attack errors and a Georgia ace helped the Bulldogs take a 9-6 lead in the first set. The Aggies tied the match at 11, 13 and 14 but never regained the lead.
Down 10-9 in the second set, Georgia used another string of A&M errors along with several Bulldog kills to build a 19-12 lead.
Georgia middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye took advantage of the momentum shift to collect several of her team-high 10 kills, six coming in the second set. Awoleye hit a match-high .571.
Georgia carried the momentum into the third set, jumping to a 6-1 lead thanks to four Aggie errors. A&M got as close as 20-17 late in the set but couldn’t sustain a run longer than three points and committed two attack errors and a ball-handling error over the final four points.
Thursday’s loss echoed the opening act of the Aggies’ last SEC couplet of games as they lost 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 last week in the first game at Tennessee on Saturday. The Aggies bounced back with a 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 17-15 victory over the Volunteers on Sunday, a feat Kuhn hopes her team can repeat at 7 p.m. Friday when the teams meet again at Reed Arena.
“We have to respond,” she said. “We always talk about our response. It’s going to be a battle. The SEC is tough. There is no opponent that you can just go through the motions. You should never go through the motions. I think it’s disrespectful to the opponent to think that they are just going to lay down. Georgia was good. They literally just outworked us, and kudos to them.”