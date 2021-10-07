Georgia outworks Texas A&M volleyball in 3-0 sweep

“You have to show up every night,” Kuhn said. “We can’t measure our opponent, and you have to execute. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Our first contact, we struggled. We were high error. ... That’s a lack of focus.”

Both of the first two sets began neck and neck, until errors or a breakdown in system allowed the Bulldogs to pull in front.

Three A&M attack errors and a Georgia ace helped the Bulldogs take a 9-6 lead in the first set. The Aggies tied the match at 11, 13 and 14 but never regained the lead.

Down 10-9 in the second set, Georgia used another string of A&M errors along with several Bulldog kills to build a 19-12 lead.

Georgia middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye took advantage of the momentum shift to collect several of her team-high 10 kills, six coming in the second set. Awoleye hit a match-high .571.

Georgia carried the momentum into the third set, jumping to a 6-1 lead thanks to four Aggie errors. A&M got as close as 20-17 late in the set but couldn’t sustain a run longer than three points and committed two attack errors and a ball-handling error over the final four points.