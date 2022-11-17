 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Texas A&M volleyball coach Laurie Corbelli helping start pro volleyball league

Former Texas A&M volleyball coach Laurie Corbelli is helping start the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), a new indoor volleyball league set to begin play in North American in February 2024. Corbelli is serving as an assistant to Cecile Reynaud, the league’s vice president of volleyball operations. The PVF plans to open with eight to 10 teams featuring 14-player rosters playing a regular season of 16 matches.

