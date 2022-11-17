Former Texas A&M volleyball coach Laurie Corbelli is helping start the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), a new indoor volleyball league set to begin play in North American in February 2024. Corbelli is serving as an assistant to Cecile Reynaud, the league’s vice president of volleyball operations. The PVF plans to open with eight to 10 teams featuring 14-player rosters playing a regular season of 16 matches.
Former Texas A&M volleyball coach Laurie Corbelli helping start pro volleyball league
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The seniors on the Texas A&M volleyball team didn’t finish their careers at Reed Arena with a victory, because the Aggies twice couldn’t f…
The Texas A&M volleyball team signed Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson on Wednesday.
The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to force a fourth set but couldn’t catch No. 11 Florida as the Gators won 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20…
The Texas A&M volleyball team will host LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Senior Night at Reed Arena. The Aggies will honor its graduating player…
The Texas A&M volleyball team will host No. 11 Florida in Southeastern Conference play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. Florida (19-4, 11…
Entering Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference match with Alabama, the Texas A&M volleyball team sat squarely on the bubble for an NCAA tour…
Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as…
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a wee…