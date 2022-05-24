Former Texas A&M All-American Stacy Sykora to receive USA Volleyball Medal of Honor

Two-time Texas A&M All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora will receive the 2022 USA Volleyball Medal of Honor on Wednesday at the organization’s Hall of Fame banquet at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida. Sykora lettered in volleyball at A&M from 1995-98 and also earned letters in track and field (1996) and women’s basketball (1997). She became the first libero for the United State’s women’s national team and played for USA from 1999-2008, winning the silver medal in 2008. Sykora, who is from Burleson, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in March.