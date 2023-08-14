Texas A&M will have five of its regular-season volleyball matches broadcast on the SEC Network this season, including home games against Mississippi State (Sept. 20), Missouri (Oct. 1) and Auburn (Nov. 5). A&M’s road matches at Ole Miss (Oct. 6) and LSU (Oct. 13) also will be broadcast on the SEC Network. A&M’s other conference matches will be streamed on SEC+.
The Aggies will host their Maroon & White Scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena. They also will host Baylor in an exhibition at 4 p.m. Saturday then open the regular season at Omaha at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Omaha, Nebraska.