 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final Four team will be at Reed Arena

  • 0

 Pittsburgh, which made the Final Four of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament last year, will be coming to Reed Arena on Aug. 26-28 to play in Texas A&M’s season-opening tournament. Hawaii and San Diego, which also made the NCAA tournament, will be in the field. A&M will play at Baylor on Aug. 20 in an exhibition match.

A&M will be in nonconference tournaments at TCU (Sept. 2-3) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16-17).

A&M’s road matches in the Southeastern Conference will be Ole Miss (Sept. 21), Georgia (Oct. 1-2), Arkansas (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Oct. 28), Auburn (Nov. 5-6) and Missouri (Nov. 19-20). Home matches will be against Tennessee (Sept. 24-25), Mississippi State (Oct. 7-8), Kentucky (Oct. 22-23), Alabama (Nov. 2), Florida (Nov. 12) and LSU (Nov. 16).

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert