Final Four team will be at Reed Arena

Pittsburgh, which made the Final Four of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament last year, will be coming to Reed Arena on Aug. 26-28 to play in Texas A&M’s season-opening tournament. Hawaii and San Diego, which also made the NCAA tournament, will be in the field. A&M will play at Baylor on Aug. 20 in an exhibition match.
A&M will be in nonconference tournaments at TCU (Sept. 2-3) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16-17).
A&M’s road matches in the Southeastern Conference will be Ole Miss (Sept. 21), Georgia (Oct. 1-2), Arkansas (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Oct. 28), Auburn (Nov. 5-6) and Missouri (Nov. 19-20). Home matches will be against Tennessee (Sept. 24-25), Mississippi State (Oct. 7-8), Kentucky (Oct. 22-23), Alabama (Nov. 2), Florida (Nov. 12) and LSU (Nov. 16).
— Eagle staff report