Clean attack not enough for Texas A&M volleyball team in sweep by Arkansas

The Aggies had only one attack error in the first set to go with two service errors and a blocking error. Christon had five of her kills in the opening frame on 10 attacks.

But Aggie service errors handed five points to Arkansas in the second set. A&M tried to rally from a 10-4 deficit and cut Arkansas’ lead to as little as four points but couldn’t slow the Razorbacks attack. Arkansas eventually distributed the ball to Head, Gillen and Cartwright in the frame as each had five kills.

The Aggies’ only lead of the match came early in the third set as they took the first two points on kills by Christon and outside hitter Treyaunna Rush. Back-row issues then slipped into the Aggies’ game with five bad first touches helping to put them in an 11-6 deficit. Later in the set, three kills from outside hitter Ciera Hecht helped spark the Aggies to get within 20-18 as she and Morgan played all six rotations.

“I think [Christon’s] passing was stable, and we wanted the back-row attack,” Kuhn said. “Having her and [Hecht] stay all the way around gave us more options offensively, which probably helped the offensive numbers.”

But Arkansas used an ace and three kills to finish off the sweep. The Razorbacks had eight aces overall Wednesday.