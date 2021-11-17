Clean attack not enough for Texas A&M volleyball team in sweep by Arkansas

The team meeting after Texas A&M’s 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday in Southeastern Conference volleyball action lasted nearly an hour as Aggie head coach Bird Kuhn and her staff emphasized the same message that has been the issue for the program all season: competing as a team.
As opposed to other losses in SEC play this season, the Aggies (12-13, 5-10) were relatively clean in their attack with just nine attack errors. It was their fewest this season by three. But passing issues and faulty back-row play cost A&M any chance to secure what would have been just its second win in the last nine matches.
“The passing, in general, that has been something that has been up and down, but our offense is finding more rhythm, and that’s always a positive thing,” Kuhn said. “We just need to piece it all together.”
Outside hitter Morgan Christon led A&M with 14 kills, followed by five apiece from outside hitters Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush. Arkansas outside hitter Maggie Cartwright had 14 kills for the Razorbacks (18-8, 9-6), followed by 12 apiece from outside hitters Taylor Head and Jillian Gillen.
At one point midway through the first set, the Aggies were hitting .400 and staying stride for stride with the offensive prowess of the Razorbacks. But Arkansas used four consecutive kills, including two from outside hitter Taylor Head, and an ace to gain separation and eventually take the set.
The Aggies had only one attack error in the first set to go with two service errors and a blocking error. Christon had five of her kills in the opening frame on 10 attacks.
But Aggie service errors handed five points to Arkansas in the second set. A&M tried to rally from a 10-4 deficit and cut Arkansas’ lead to as little as four points but couldn’t slow the Razorbacks attack. Arkansas eventually distributed the ball to Head, Gillen and Cartwright in the frame as each had five kills.
The Aggies’ only lead of the match came early in the third set as they took the first two points on kills by Christon and outside hitter Treyaunna Rush. Back-row issues then slipped into the Aggies’ game with five bad first touches helping to put them in an 11-6 deficit. Later in the set, three kills from outside hitter Ciera Hecht helped spark the Aggies to get within 20-18 as she and Morgan played all six rotations.
“I think [Christon’s] passing was stable, and we wanted the back-row attack,” Kuhn said. “Having her and [Hecht] stay all the way around gave us more options offensively, which probably helped the offensive numbers.”
But Arkansas used an ace and three kills to finish off the sweep. The Razorbacks had eight aces overall Wednesday.
The Aggies entered Wednesday’s match ranked 37th in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, and Kuhn said she knows the loss will deliver a blow to the Aggies’ postseason aspirations. The Aggies’ final two opponents, LSU and Missouri, are ranked 53rd and 203rd, respectively.
“Every match is important,” Kuhn said. “So it will impact it. It’ll impact the resume.”
• NOTES — A&M suffered its seventh sweep of the season, which is the second-most sweeps A&M has endured in a single season since joining the SEC. A&M lost by sweep nine times in 2017, its final season under former head coach Laurie Corbelli. A&M also had seven losses via sweep in 2010.